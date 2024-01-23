trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712890
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: After Ram Temple Pran Pratistha, common man can now enter inside the temple from today. Heavy crowd of Ram devotees have been witnessed on the very first day for the darshan of Ramlala. Darshan can be done between 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. Ramlala's Aarti will be performed 3 times in the temple and temple will be closed from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

All Videos

Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
Play Icon4:42
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon0:45
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Trending Videos

Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
play icon4:42
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon1:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
play icon0:45
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony