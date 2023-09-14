trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662262
Ram Mandir Exclusive Video: Why this video of Ram Mandir is attracting everyone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
The eyes of the entire country are on the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. It is believed that this divine temple of Ram Lala will be ready in January next year. Meanwhile, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has shared some photos on X (formerly Twitter). According to the information received, all these statues, stones and pillars were found in the ASI survey conducted in the year 2002 and during the excavation done during the construction of Ram temple.
