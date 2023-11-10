trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686550
Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Ram Mandir High Alert: The construction work of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing... Meanwhile, there is news from the sources that before the consecration of the temple, terrorist organizations are planning an attack on Ram Mandir about which the intelligence agencies are on high alert mode.
