Ram Mandir News: High alert in Ayodhya before Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Ram Mandir Attack High Alert: Many terrorist organizations like ISIS and Lashkar are planning to attack Ayodhya. There is a threat of terrorist attack on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram. A large number of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Ayodhya.
