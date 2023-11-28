trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692921
Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' On January 22

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
The city of Ayodhya is being decorated before the 'pran pratistha' of Ram Lala. Along with the temple, special emphasis is being laid on development works everywhere in the city. Watch the special report of Zee News from Ayodhya.
