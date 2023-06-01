NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is on a visit to India. Today he met PM Modi. On the other hand, on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament, the picture of united India in the Parliament attracted the attention of the people.

All Videos

Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
7:28
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
13:44
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort

Trending Videos

28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
7:28
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
13:44
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
DNA,India Nepal dispute,Ramayan Circuit,puspa kamal dahal,New Parliament,Akhand Bharat,nepal india relations,Nepal PM,puspa kamal dahal,Nepal news,pm modi on nepal,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi,Nepal Prime Minister,Pushpa Kamal Dahal,PM Prachanda,PM MODI with PM Prachanda,India-Nepal relations नेपाल का दौरा करेंगे पीएम मोदी,पुष्प कमल दहल ने दिया न्योता,बोले,मुझे उम्‍मीद है वे जल्‍द आएंगे,पुष्प के बुलावे पर नेपाल जाएंगे PM मोदी ?,