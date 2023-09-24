trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666593
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy: Pramod Tiwari said - Bidhuri's statement has ruined the dignity of the House.

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversial Speech: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari's statement has come in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abusing the BSP MP, he said that the dignity of the House has been violated due to Bidhuri's statement, commenting on any caste, religion. This is wrong, BJP MP Ravikishan said that Bidhuri should not have made such a statement, but action should be taken against Danish Ali also.
