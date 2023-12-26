trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702854
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's video cutting a Christmas cake has taken the internet by storm. The Bollywood heartthrob, known for his charm, added a touch of humor and cultural flair by exclaiming 'Jai Mata Di' during the celebratory moment. The video has quickly gone viral, capturing the actor's infectious enthusiasm for the holiday season.

