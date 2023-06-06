NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rapid firing in Jaffrabad of Delhi, 4 boys injured in the incident

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
DELHI FIRING BREAKING: A case of rapid firing has come to light in Jaffrabad, Delhi. It is being told that the accused shot and injured 4 boys, after executing the incident, the accused fled from the spot, with the help of CCTV footage, the police is probing the matter.

All Videos

Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
11:52
Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
‘Health of democracy’ in India? America says “Go to New Delhi and see for themselves”
2:1
‘Health of democracy’ in India? America says “Go to New Delhi and see for themselves”
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:16
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
5:30
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet
1:10
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet

Trending Videos

11:52
Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction
2:1
‘Health of democracy’ in India? America says “Go to New Delhi and see for themselves”
5:16
Astrology Guru: Learn the glory of Hanuman Chalisa from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:30
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
1:10
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin conclude bilateral meet
Delhi,Delhi Firing,Crime news,Delhi News,delhi hindi news,CRIME NEWS IN HINDI,Delhi Police,Delhi Firing,Jaffrabad,North East,injured,GTB Hospital,Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital,criminal,Crime news,Delhi crime,दिल्‍ली पुल‍िस,द‍िल्‍ली फायर‍िंग,जाफराबाद,उत्‍तर पूर्वी,घायल,जीटीबी अस्‍पताल,जगप्रवेश चंद्र अस्‍पताल,अपराधी,अपराध समाचार,द‍िल्‍ली अपराध,जाफराबाद में हमलावरों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायर‍िंग,4 घायल,जांच में जुटी पुल‍िस,खंगाले जा रहे CCTV फुटेज,Delhi jaffrabad area firing,incident by unidentified people 4 people injured delhi police investigating matter,