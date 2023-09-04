trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657678
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Opposition on Udhayanidhi Stalin Statement

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Udaynidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharm: DMK's strongman, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatana Dharma is like dengue and malaria, it should be eradicated. After his statement, BJP has targeted the Congress. BJP said that why Rahul Gandhi is silent on this statement.
