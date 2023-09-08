trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659568
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
The process of arrival of heads of state for the G20 summit on 9th and 10th September has started in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has left for India. An important meeting is going to be held with PM Narendra Modi before the G20 summit. Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the G20 summit. Before the G20 summit, PM Modi told in an article what is its purpose. Meanwhile, Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali.
