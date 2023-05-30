NewsVideos
Ravindra Jadeja takes Chennai Super Kings to resounding victory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
IPL CSK Vs GT 2023: In the final match of IPL, there was a great match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. During this, Ravindra Jadeja gave a resounding victory to Chennai Super Kings and scored 10 runs in 2 balls.

