RBI makes big announcement, no change in Repo Rate

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Big news is coming regarding the monetary policy meeting of RBI. There has been no change in the interest rates in this meeting of RBI. The repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%.

