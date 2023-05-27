NewsVideos
videoDetails

Reason behind planting 'Peacock' and 'Lotus' flowers in new Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Tomorrow India is going to get a new Parliament House. Before that how much did it cost you to build the new Parliament House? Ability to sit in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and the reason behind planting 'peacock' and 'lotus' flowers. By watching the video, you will understand the whole math.

All Videos

New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai
1:34
New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!
2:21
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!
Badhir News: No need for a new parliament, says CM Nitish Kumar
4:27
Badhir News: No need for a new parliament, says CM Nitish Kumar
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!
6:52
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!
HM Amit Shah makes big statement on completion of 9 years of government
7:16
HM Amit Shah makes big statement on completion of 9 years of government

Trending Videos

1:34
New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai
2:21
New Parliament: Chirag Paswan's big statement!
4:27
Badhir News: No need for a new parliament, says CM Nitish Kumar
6:52
CM Kejriwal's mission South India against Center!
7:16
HM Amit Shah makes big statement on completion of 9 years of government
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament,new parliament india,modi new parliament building,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building india update,new parliament building delhi,new parliament building cost,new parliament of india,Parliament building,new parliament building update,new parliament building india design,pm modi visits new parliament building,New Parliament Inauguration,