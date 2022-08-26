Redmi Note 11 SE is making news before its release, for these reasons…

Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11 SE in India. Redmi Note 11 SE is making news before its release. Xiaomi subsidiary had already unveiled all the features and specifications except the price of its new smartphone Redmi Note 11SE. It is also the first phone by Redmi to be shipped without a charger.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

