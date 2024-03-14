NewsVideos
videoDetails

Refugees protests against Arvind Kejriwal's statement over CAA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made controversial remark over CAA. In this connection, refugees have become enraged over Kejriwal's statement and are protesting in large numbers. Meanwhile, a woman made a big statement about Kejriwal and said, 'If all the Muslims come together and beat him with sticks, what will he do?'

