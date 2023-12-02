trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694463
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Regarding the welfare of the Indian community...' tweets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
From the platform of COP 28 in Dubai, PM Modi gave a message to 160 countries on the problem of global climate change and also raised his voice for protecting its citizens in the national interest. Many questions were answered from PM Modi's conversation with the Emir of Qatar and the body language of both of them. PM Modi has made a tweet some time ago. Due to which hopes have increased regarding the release of 8 Indians imprisoned in Qatar.
Follow Us

All Videos

'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Play Icon7:38
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Play Icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
Play Icon3:22
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
Play Icon3:29
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
Play Icon2:24
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh

Trending Videos

'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
play icon7:38
'Keep an eye on Chinese presence in Indian Ocean', says Navy Chief
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
play icon5:50
Assembly Election Result 2023: Vasundhara Raje performs puja at Moti Dungri temple before the results
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
play icon3:22
Qatar 8 Indian Death Penalty Row: 'Making Efforts To 8 indians...' says Navy Chief
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
play icon3:29
NMC Logo Row: '...If you have problems then go to Pakistan', says BJP leader CT Ravi
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
play icon2:24
'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh
pm modi meets qatar emir,pm modi visits UAE,8 indians death penalty,