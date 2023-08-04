trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644593
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from SC, Robert Vadra said – it is wrong to suppress voice in democracy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case. On this decision, Robert Vadra said that he will continue to raise his voice against the wrong. Suppressing voice is wrong in a democracy. The matter of Manipur has not been discussed yet.

