Religious place set on fire by unknown in Gurugram Sector 57

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:19 AM IST
In Gurugram, unknown people have set a religious place on fire. Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and the fire has now been brought under control.

