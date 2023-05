videoDetails

Report: Delhi's Air Quality In January-April This Year 'Best' Since 2016, barring 2020

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there have been 52 days from January to April when the air quality index (AQI) remained below 200, barring 2020 which saw strict lockdown.