Republic Day 2023: BSF women to be part of the Republic Day parade for the first time

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

In a first, women personnel will be part of the Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent at the Republic Day Parade (RDP) this year. Also, the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the parade will be given using 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFGs) which will replace the vintage British 25 mm Pounder guns.