videoDetails

Republic Day 2023: Spectacular Flypast with 50 Aircraft at Republic Day Parade 2023

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

The Republic Day Parade at Delhi’s Kartavya Path ended on a spectacular note with a grand finale where the Indian Air Force (IAF) presented a grand fly-past and air display with aircraft and helicopters of the three forces — Air, Navy, and Army on Thursday. Republic Day 2023: Spectacular Flypast with 50 Aircraft at Republic Day Parade 2023