Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Amidst the ethereal backdrop of dense fog, preparations for Republic Day 2024 are in full swing at Kartavya Path. The iconic venue is a hive of activity as organizers and participants gear up for the grand celebration. In this video, witness the patriotic fervor as dedicated individuals work diligently to ensure that every detail is perfect for the upcoming Republic Day festivities. The foggy ambiance adds a touch of mystique to the scene, enhancing the significance of the preparations.

