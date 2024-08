videoDetails

Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

The weather is causing problems in the rescue operation from Sonprayag in Uttarakhand. Due to bad weather, rescue operations by chopper have been stopped. So far 350 people have been rescued by helicopter. SDRF is evacuating people through the forest from the side of Gaurikund.