NewsVideos

Research reveals people who use cannabis are more prone to consume nicotine products

A study found that those who use cannabis for medical purposes are more likely to utilise nicotine products than the general population. One of the first studies to look at nicotine usage among customers of a medical marijuana shop is the one that was published in the American Journal on Addictions.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
A study found that those who use cannabis for medical purposes are more likely to utilise nicotine products than the general population. One of the first studies to look at nicotine usage among customers of a medical marijuana shop is the one that was published in the American Journal on Addictions.

All Videos

Punjab: Outside the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana, farmers continue their ongoing protest
Punjab: Outside the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana, farmers continue their ongoing protest
The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone will be similar to that of its predecessor
The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone will be similar to that of its predecessor
According to Sonali Phogat's brother, the family is pleased with the investigation so far
According to Sonali Phogat's brother, the family is pleased with the investigation so far
Residents of Arunachal swear allegiance to the Indian Army in the fight against Chinese aggression
Residents of Arunachal swear allegiance to the Indian Army in the fight against Chinese aggression
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS Rishikesh
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS Rishikesh

Trending Videos

Punjab: Outside the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana, farmers continue their ongoing protest
The camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone will be similar to that of its predecessor
According to Sonali Phogat's brother, the family is pleased with the investigation so far
Residents of Arunachal swear allegiance to the Indian Army in the fight against Chinese aggression
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at AIIMS Rishikesh