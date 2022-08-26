Research reveals people who use cannabis are more prone to consume nicotine products

A study found that those who use cannabis for medical purposes are more likely to utilise nicotine products than the general population. One of the first studies to look at nicotine usage among customers of a medical marijuana shop is the one that was published in the American Journal on Addictions.

Updated: Aug 26, 2022

