Residents of Arunachal swear allegiance to the Indian Army in the fight against Chinese aggression

In the midst of the tension with China, locals in Chaglagam, Anjaw district, have chosen to support the Indian Army along the border. They have sworn to support the Indian Army in its struggle against the PLA's assault. The settlement of Chaglagam is located in the Arunachal Pradeshi district of Anjaw.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
