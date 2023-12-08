trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696475
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana today. Revanth Reddy has signed two files as soon as he took oath as CM. The first is to implement the six election guarantees which Congress had promised in the elections.
