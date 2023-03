videoDetails

Rishab Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, and other celebs attend OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

The first edition of the OTTplay Changemaker Awards 2023 was held on Sunday in Mumbai. It was attended by Rajkummar Rao, Prajakta Koli, Gulshan Grover, Uorfi Javed, Preeti Jhangiani, Bhuvan Arora, Rishab Shetty, Priyamani,Yashraj Mukhate, Swastika Mukherjee, Kunal Vijaykar and host Rithvik Dhanjani all of whom walked the ‘purple’ carpet at the event.