trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660478
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rishi Sunak became famous in India.. G-20 Summit, Hindu, Khalistan and temple darshan

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Rishi Sunak Historic Visit in India: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has become famous in India. As soon as he came to India, the first thing he did was give a explosive interview. In which he has called himself a proud Hindu. Today Sunak has reached Akshardham temple in Delhi with his wife. Now Rishi Sunak has left from India.
Follow Us

All Videos

US Open 2023 Final: America's Coco Gauff Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka To Win 1st Grand Slam
play icon2:1
US Open 2023 Final: America's Coco Gauff Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka To Win 1st Grand Slam
 200 hours of negotiating, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts, G20 Sherpa cites hard work for Delhi Consensus
play icon1:51
 200 hours of negotiating, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts, G20 Sherpa cites hard work for Delhi Consensus
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan
play icon4:18
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit
play icon2:18
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
play icon2:26
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

Trending Videos

US Open 2023 Final: America's Coco Gauff Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka To Win 1st Grand Slam
play icon2:1
US Open 2023 Final: America's Coco Gauff Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka To Win 1st Grand Slam
 200 hours of negotiating, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts, G20 Sherpa cites hard work for Delhi Consensus
play icon1:51
 200 hours of negotiating, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts, G20 Sherpa cites hard work for Delhi Consensus
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan
play icon4:18
G20 Summit 2023: Inside Visuals From Bharat Mandapam In Delhi's Pragati Maidan
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit
play icon2:18
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
play icon2:26
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
G20 summit,g20 summit update,Bharat,pm rishi sunak,Britain,modi g20 summit,pm modi in g20 summit,G20 summit,pm modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 india,G20 summit 2023,g20 summit india,delhi g20 summit,g20 summit delhi,india g20 summit,g20 summit in delhi,g20 summit in india,g20 summit 2023 in india,g20 summit new delhi,g20 summit 2022,g20 summit news,g20 summit in india first time,india g20 summit 2023,Rajghat,g20 summit 2023 live,g20 summit live,