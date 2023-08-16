trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649787
Rishi Sunak News: Sunak's eternal love...showed the power of Hindu to the world! Morari Bapu Ram Story

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Rishi Sunak Morari Bapu: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Morari Bapu's 'Ram Katha'. During this, Sunak raised the slogan of 'Jai Siyaram'. In front of the crowd engaged in 'Ram Katha', Sunak said, 'I have not come here as a Prime Minister...as a Hindu.'

