trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660621
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rishi Sunak worshiped in Akshardham temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Rishi Sunak in Akshardham Temple Photos: British (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached Akshardham Temple with his wife Akshata this morning. Where he had darshan of Swami Narayan with full devotion. He bowed his head in prostration. Photographs were also taken with Aarti and the people present there.
Follow Us

All Videos

Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
play icon1:24
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
play icon47:54
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
play icon2:41
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
play icon1:17
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed

Trending Videos

Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
play icon1:24
Gas cylinders will be available at Rs 450 in MP,  CM Shivraj's major announcement before the elections
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
play icon47:54
India shattered China's arrogance in G-20
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023: 'Guiding Star' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises India’s Presidency
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
play icon2:41
US Ambassador EXCLUSIVE on ZEE NEWS, said- India-America friendship is unbreakable
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
play icon1:17
Russia's big statement on G20 conference, Sergey Lavrov said - West's Ukrainian agenda has failed
Rishi sunak in akshardham mandir,rishi sunak in india,rishi sunak in india g20,rishi sunak in temple,rishi sunak in hindi,rishi sunak in india temple,rishi sunak in g20,rishi sunak in hindi speech,rishi sunak in india akshardham,rishi sunak in india visit,rishi sunak in g20 summit,rishi sunak in india hindi,rishi sunak in morari bapu,g20 live,g20 news,g20 summit 2023 india live,PM Modi,akshardham temple delhi rishi sunak,akshardham temple delhi,