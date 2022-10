Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a ground-breaking milestone: Joe Biden

On the occasion of Diwali, US President Joe Biden referred to Rishi Sunak's election as the country's first prime minister of Indian descent as a "ground-breaking milestone." "We learned that Rishi Sunak is now the UK's prime minister. The following day, he visits the king (King Charles). At a Diwali ceremony at the White House, US President Joe Biden stated, "It is quite amazing, a historic milestone, and it matters.