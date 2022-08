River Nailchami overflows after cloudburst in Tehri Garhwal district

River Nailchami overflowed following a cloudburst in Ghansali area of Tehri district in Uttarakhand on August 24. Disaster Management Department of the district left for the spot

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

