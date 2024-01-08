videoDetails

'Road to temple is path to mental slavery', says Bihar Education Minister

| Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Politics being played on Ram temple has now reached the level of intimidating Ram devotees by opposing Prime Minister Modi. A narrative is being created that when people go to Ayodhya on or after January 22, disaster may happen to them. Former Governor Satyapal Malik had said in July that before the inauguration of Ram Temple, these BJP people can get anything done, they can throw bombs, they can even get any big leader killed for political sympathy. In August, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said - When Ram devotees will go to Ayodhya in trains, there can be stone pelting on the trains, something like Godhra can happen. Uddhav Thackeray repeated this in September. Said- If Ram devotees go to Ayodhya in buses and trains, then something like Godhra can happen.