Robbery At Gunpoint Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel In Delhi, Kejriwal Demands L-G's Resignation

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded L-G VK Saxena's resignation after a video purportedly showed armed men intercepting a car inside a busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.

