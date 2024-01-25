trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713882
Rohini Acharya indirectly attacks Nitish Kumar via post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has shared a post on social media. Rohini has written in the post that people are unable to see their mistakes. Some people just throw mud at others. Rohini Acharya has attacked Nitish Kumar indirectly.

