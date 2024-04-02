Advertisement
Rohini Acharya makes huge statement as she contests election from Saran Seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya will be RJD candidate from Saran seat. Rohini Acharya makes huge statement ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

