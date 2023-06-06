NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rohit Sharma Gives Hint About India's Playing XI For WTC Final Against Australia At Oval

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Rohit Sharma gave an update about India's playing 11 for the WTC final and said that the team will take a call on the playing 11 in morning, ahead of Day 1.

All Videos

IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
0:55
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation
2:10
Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
1:8
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana With His Brother Spotted At Airport Arrival
0:57
Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana With His Brother Spotted At Airport Arrival

Trending Videos

16:2
IND-AUS great match in World Test Championship, will India's playing 11 be in the final?
0:55
Spotted: Dia Mirza dazzles in this airport look...
2:10
Coromandal Express Accident: Balasore accident tape surfaced, huge revelation
1:8
Spotted: Anil Kapoor Snapped At The Airport Arrival
0:57
Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana With His Brother Spotted At Airport Arrival