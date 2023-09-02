trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656706
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
IND Vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: The match for which the fans are eagerly waiting is to take place today i.e. on 2nd September. India and arch-rival Pakistan will face each other today in the Asia Cup (2023). Pakistan started the tournament with a win and defeated Nepal by a huge margin of 238 runs. Team India will start its campaign with the match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, some picture has become clear regarding the playing-11.
