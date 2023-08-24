trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652943
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander-Pragyan Rover News: ISRO pulled Pragyan Rover out of Vikram. Pragyan has left the marks of Ashoka Pillar and ISRO on the moon. The world is surprised by this work of Chandrayaan-3. The last 19 minutes of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon were thrilling. In the last 19 minutes, the breath of the whole country had stopped.
