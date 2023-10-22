trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678492
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement on Israel Hamas War

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Mohan Bhagwat on Ukraine-Israel Hamas War: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement regarding the ongoing war between Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine. Bhagwat said- There have never been such wars in our country… because Hindus do not fight with anyone.
