NewsVideos
videoDetails

RSS General Secretary recalls dark days of ‘1975 Emergency’, gets emotional

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Reminding of the dark days of the ‘Emergency’ in the year 1975, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on June 25, shared some of the painful events. He got emotional while mentioning the kicking of Senior BJP leader Om Prakash Kohli in Jail by Police. He also went teary eyes while talking about Gayatri Devi who was jailed during pregnancy and said her legs were chained during the delivery.

All Videos

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India
play icon4:44
Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India
HP: Heavy rains, flash floods in Kullu’s Mohal Khad, several vehicles damaged
play icon1:32
HP: Heavy rains, flash floods in Kullu’s Mohal Khad, several vehicles damaged
“It seems he is angry with Manipur…” former Manipur CM Okram Singh questions PM Modi’s silence over Manipur violence
play icon3:20
“It seems he is angry with Manipur…” former Manipur CM Okram Singh questions PM Modi’s silence over Manipur violence
HP: National Highway 3 near Hanogi Temple closes due to flash flood
play icon1:0
HP: National Highway 3 near Hanogi Temple closes due to flash flood
PM Modi returned to India from America and Egypt tour
play icon1:22
PM Modi returned to India from America and Egypt tour

Trending Videos

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India
play icon4:44
Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India
HP: Heavy rains, flash floods in Kullu’s Mohal Khad, several vehicles damaged
play icon1:32
HP: Heavy rains, flash floods in Kullu’s Mohal Khad, several vehicles damaged
“It seems he is angry with Manipur…” former Manipur CM Okram Singh questions PM Modi’s silence over Manipur violence
play icon3:20
“It seems he is angry with Manipur…” former Manipur CM Okram Singh questions PM Modi’s silence over Manipur violence
HP: National Highway 3 near Hanogi Temple closes due to flash flood
play icon1:0
HP: National Highway 3 near Hanogi Temple closes due to flash flood
PM Modi returned to India from America and Egypt tour
play icon1:22
PM Modi returned to India from America and Egypt tour