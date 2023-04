videoDetails

Ruckus in Jamshedpur over 'insult' of religious flag, violence erupted again on the second day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Jharkhand Riots: After the news of insulting a religious flag came to light in Shastri Nagar of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, there was fierce stone-pelting between two groups. During this, the furious mob also started arson and set many vehicles and shops on fire. After this, Section 144 was implemented in the area.