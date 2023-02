videoDetails

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend were turned away from an Australian restaurant | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend were turned away from an Australian restaurant | Zee News English Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied entrance to Mr. Miyagi, a Japanese fusion restaurant in Australia for not having the correct attire to have lunch at the place.