| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

BBC documentary based on PM Narendra Modi sparked widescale outrage globally. During the MFA weekly press briefing in Moscow, Russia called it an “information war” against “global centers of power pursuing an independent policy”. Reacting on India’s decision to ban BBC documentary, Germany’s Foreign Ministry stated, “Stating that freedom of the press and speech is important.” On the other hand, UK PM Rishi Sunak had distanced himself from the docu-series. Indian diaspora staged a protest outside BBC headquarters in Portland on Jan 29. The BBC aired a two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” earlier this month. Russia calls BBC documentary “info war” against “global centers of power pursuing an...”