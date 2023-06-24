NewsVideos
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Russia Wagner Forces: The Wagner Army has captured the Interior Ministry building in Rostov. At the same time, troops have been deployed due to the possibility of rebellion inside Russia. Let us tell you that the Wagner Group, which has hired mercenaries, has rebelled in Russia in collaboration with the army of Ukraine.

