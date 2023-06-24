NewsVideos
Wagner claims possession of Rostov city, threat looms over capital Moscow

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
REBELLION IN RUSSIA: The Wagner Group fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine has claimed the city of Rostov. If Wagner's soldiers do not lay down their arms, the difficulties of the Russian army may increase, as it will have to fight the rebel Wagner Group among its own citizens in its own country.

