Russian President Putin to be replaced soon? Claims | Zee News English

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

A report claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to be replaced soon. A report cited Ukraine's chief of defence intelligence, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, to back its claims. The report added that senior Russian officials are discussing options to replace Putin as he is unlikely to survive in power till the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.