trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678568
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russian YouTuber Harassed By A Man While filming In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
A Russian vlogger faced an unwelcoming situation in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market. A man interrupted her filming session and insisted on becoming her friend. The video has been uploaded on Koko’s YouTube channel, triggering angered responses. While some apologised to her that she had to experience such an incident while in India, others praised her for the way she handled the situation.
Follow Us

All Videos

India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
play icon2:27
India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
play icon3:29
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
play icon2:31
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
play icon4:23
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal In Embroidered Yellow Suit At Durga Puja Event
play icon0:46
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal In Embroidered Yellow Suit At Durga Puja Event

Trending Videos

India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
play icon2:27
India sends medical aid, disaster relief material for people of Palestine
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
play icon3:29
Telangana Legislative Assembly Breaking: Telangana BJP releases first list of candidates
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
play icon2:31
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
play icon4:23
“We are different from those terrorists”: Israel’s Netanyahu meets Italian PM Meloni
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal In Embroidered Yellow Suit At Durga Puja Event
play icon0:46
Kiara Advani Looks Ethereal In Embroidered Yellow Suit At Durga Puja Event