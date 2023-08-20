trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651228
Russia's Mission Moon failed, Luna-25 collided with the moon

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Russia's Mission LUNA-25 Fail: Russia's mission Luna-25 has failed. Luna was about to reach the moon before Chandrayaan. Now according to the news, Luna-25 of Russia has collided with the moon. After which it crashed.
